PASQUALE DiTANNA (1931 - 2019)
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Pasquale L. DiTanna (Age 87)

Of Fairfax, Virginia passed away on July 18, 2019. Born in Burlington, New Jersey, a first- generation Italian American, Pat graduated from The Wharton School of Accounting & Finance, University of Pennsylvania, joined the U.S. Army with a year in Korea, and culminated a 32-year career as a Foreign Service Officer with the U.S. Department of State before retiring in 1988. He served his country as a diplomat with postings in Washington DC, the Philippines, Turkey, Colombia, Panama, Ceylon, Chile, Switzerland, and Pakistan. Pat volunteered at the Salvation Army Child Care Center, the Ambassadors of Mary, and Our Lady's Rosary Makers of Saint Michaels Catholic Church. A member of Sons of Italy and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 8469, he is survived by his sister Martha, his wife Janet and their four children: Tom (Terry), Lucian (Janet), Angela (Kerry), Helen, and six grandchildren: Michael, Victor, Kyle, Cameron, Jaclyn, and Jennifer. Pat and Janet, married 59 years, moved to Fairfax, VA in 1979. He was an avid fisherman, bowler, and planted flower and vegetable gardens in each post worldwide. Visitation will occur on Thursday July 25 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home and the Funeral Mass will take place on Friday July 26 at 10 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers send donations to: Capital Caring of Fairfax or the VFW Post 8469, Fairfax Station, VA. Condolence messages may be sent to the family through the website at

Published in The Washington Post on July 21, 2019
