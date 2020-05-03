TRUNFIO Pasquale Ralph Trunfio "Pat" (Age 86) Passed away April 29,2020 at Leewood Healthcare Center in Annandale, Virginia. He was the husband of Doris Lorraine (Raybuck) Trunfio. They shared 64 years of marriage together. Born in Revere, Massachusetts on March 10,1934, he was the son of Pasquale and Corinne (Moccia) Trunfio who have passed. He attended Chillicothe Business College in Missouri and F.E. Warren AFB Wyoming. He was a Sergeant and Airman First Class in the USAF from 1951 until 1958 when he was medically discharged as a disabled veteran from his service in the Korean War. He was employed for 45 years and retired from Potomac Electric Power Company (PEPCO) as the Laboratory Manager, in Alexandria, Virginia. He was a parishioner of Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Annandale, Virginia. He enjoyed international and domestic travel, golf, casino poker and black jack, playing cards with friends (bridge), stock market investment strategic analysis and being around friends and family. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, his fondness for analyzing the financial markets, his love of golf and his enjoyment of all types of Italian cuisine, especially seafood. He is survived by his spouse, Doris Trunfio, his daughter, Karen Trunfio Bitler (Craig Bitler) grandson, Drake Bitler; granddaughter, Tara Trunfio Edson (Todd Izzett) great-grandsons, Carter Edson and Dylan Izzett, granddaughter, Jennifer Pearson (Bryan Pearson), great-granddaughter, Stephanie Pearson, great-great-grandchildren, Nilah and Noah Garcia-Pearson, many nieces and nephews and their families. He was predeceased by his son, Wayne R. Trunfio who passed on March 10, 2015 and grandson, Jordan R. Trunfio who passed on June 6, 2013. The online (Zoom) memorial service will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 12 noon officiated by Fr. Carroll, Holy Spirit Catholic Church and hosted by Fairfax Memorial Cemetery with interment at Arlington National Cemetery (date to be determined). Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the (giving options) at https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/ or The (givingoptions) at https://www.lung.org/.options) at https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/ or The (givingoptions) at https://www.lung.org/.
Published in The Washington Post on May 3, 2020