Service Information
Visitation
11:00 AM
Greenwood United Methodist Church
Service
12:00 PM
Greenwood United Methodist Church
12031 Winchester Grade Road
Berkeley Springs , DC

HICKOK PAT HICKOK Pat Hickok passed away on May 28, 2019 at the age of 93, after a very brief stay at the senior care facility Elmcroft of Martinsburg. She had been a resident of Berkeley Springs, WV for 27 years. Pat was born in Hawaii to Major Albert Brill and Mrs. Dora Brill (Kelly) on January 23, 1926. She had two sisters, Virginia and Polly. When her mother died she moved to Washington, DC and was raised by her Aunt Florence Cox. Pat attended McKinley Technical High School in Washington, DC and upon graduation went to work for the federal government at Harry Diamond Laboratories, the first of many jobs leading to a long career in Quality Control. It was there that she met her husband Charles Holland Hickok III. They had two sons, Charles H. Hickok, IV of Brooklyn NY, and John David Hickok, predeceased in 1995 A keen sense of adventure led her to learn to fly at the age of 16. Picking up the sport again briefly later in life, flying single engine aircraft and non-powered Gliders while living in Boulder, CO. Pat was greatly admired for her pleasant positive attitude, loyalty and grit. She was an avid gardener and a much loved member of the West Virginia Extension Master Gardeners and the Morgan County Master Gardeners, and had recently attended the Winchester Chapter of the Embroiderers Guild. She had also been a long time member of the MG Car Club of Washington DC until 2007. She attended Greenwood Methodist Church in Berkeley Springs. Pat leaves behind her son Charles and his wife Lisa, her beloved grandchildren James Eric Hickok, Lorien Davina Eshrel (Snow), Jake Ridgeway, sister Virginia, numerous nephews, nieces and cousins, and too many friends to count. Services will be conducted at 12 Noon on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Greenwood United Methodist Church, 12031 Winchester Grade Road, Berkeley Springs, WV with Pastor Lloyd McCanna officiating, where the family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Burial will be private. Following the funeral service, a time of food and fellowship at Greenwood Community Center, 8989 Winchester Grade Road, Berkeley Springs, WV. Online condolences may be expressed at

