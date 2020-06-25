PATRA COLEVAS HANGEMANOLE "Cleo" (Age 103)
On Sunday, June 21, 2020. Cleo was born on March 26, 1917 to the late Speros and Helen Argerakis Colevas and had a long, blessed life always surrounded by so many who loved her. She was a loving mother, foremost, and a homemaker with many talents but her baking topped the list. She took that talent to her church where she was the head baker of Greek pasties for many years. As a lifelong member of St. Sophia, she also served her church in many other ways as a member of the Philoptochos Society. Cleo was the beloved wife for 57 years of the late Emanuel V. "Bill" Hangemanole; mother of Basil Hangemanole, Helen H. Farmer, Anastacia Herbert and Eleni (Ronald) Franklin; sister of the late Paras, Vasiliki, James, Alexander, Prokopes, Vaseleos and George Colevas and Jane Colevas Glakas; grandmother of Anastasia Hangemanole, James Emanuel Farmer, Melissa Patra Martin, Eleni Wojcikowski, Christopher and Stephanie Herbert, Tiffany Krieger, and Deidra Christley; and mother in law of the late James F. Farmer. She is also survived by 18 great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews who will miss her dearly. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions her funeral at St. Sophia's will be by invitation only. The funeral will be live streamed at: https://youtu.be/l-8oXToFOO8. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Sophia's Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 2815 36th Street, NW, Washington, DC 20007. Condolences may be made online at: KalasFuneralHomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 25, 2020.