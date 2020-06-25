PATRA "Cleo" HANGEMANOLE
PATRA COLEVAS HANGEMANOLE "Cleo" (Age 103)  
On Sunday, June 21, 2020. Cleo was born on March 26, 1917 to the late Speros and Helen Argerakis Colevas and had a long, blessed life always surrounded by so many who loved her. She was a loving mother, foremost, and a homemaker with many talents but her baking topped the list. She took that talent to her church where she was the head baker of Greek pasties for many years. As a lifelong member of St. Sophia, she also served her church in many other ways as a member of the Philoptochos Society. Cleo was the beloved wife for 57 years of the late Emanuel V. "Bill" Hangemanole; mother of Basil Hangemanole, Helen H. Farmer, Anastacia Herbert and Eleni (Ronald) Franklin; sister of the late Paras, Vasiliki, James, Alexander, Prokopes, Vaseleos and George Colevas and Jane Colevas Glakas; grandmother of Anastasia Hangemanole, James Emanuel Farmer, Melissa Patra Martin, Eleni Wojcikowski, Christopher and Stephanie Herbert, Tiffany Krieger, and Deidra Christley; and mother in law of the late James F. Farmer. She is also survived by 18 great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews who will miss her dearly. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions her funeral at St. Sophia's will be by invitation only. The funeral will be live streamed at: https://youtu.be/l-8oXToFOO8. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Sophia's Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 2815 36th Street, NW, Washington, DC 20007. Condolences may be made online at: KalasFuneralHomes.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 25, 2020.
