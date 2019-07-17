Patricia Simon Frelow
Patricia Simon Frelow entered into eternal rest on July 9, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memories her brother, Robert Simon, Jr. (Doris); nephews, Cornell Christopher Jenkins (Wanda) and Robert Simon, III (Annette); niece, Lisa S. Jenkins; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her husband Wade A. Frelow; her parents, Robert Simon, Sr. and Erma K. Simon; and siblings, Jacquelyn Simon Finch and Dr. Ethel Simon-McWilliams. Friends may visit with the family on Friday, July 19, 2019 at East Washington Heights Baptist Church, 2220 Branch Avenue, SE, Washington, DC 20020, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery. Flowers may be ordered and condolences left at