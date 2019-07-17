The Washington Post

Patrica Frelow

Service Information
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
East Washington Heights Baptist Church
2220 Branch Avenue, SE
Washington, DC
Service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
East Washington Heights Baptist Church
2220 Branch Avenue, SE
Washington, DC
Notice
Patricia Simon Frelow  

Patricia Simon Frelow entered into eternal rest on July 9, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memories her brother, Robert Simon, Jr. (Doris); nephews, Cornell Christopher Jenkins (Wanda) and Robert Simon, III (Annette); niece, Lisa S. Jenkins; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her husband Wade A. Frelow; her parents, Robert Simon, Sr. and Erma K. Simon; and siblings, Jacquelyn Simon Finch and Dr. Ethel Simon-McWilliams. Friends may visit with the family on Friday, July 19, 2019 at East Washington Heights Baptist Church, 2220 Branch Avenue, SE, Washington, DC 20020, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery. Flowers may be ordered and condolences left at
Published in The Washington Post on July 17, 2019
