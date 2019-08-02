

PATRICE NICOLETTE DEMARS GORSKI



Patrice Nicolette DeMars Gorski, loving wife and mother, passed away at age 71 on July 29, 2019, after a long and valiant fight with dementia. Pat was born December 9, 1947 in Toledo, OH to Melvin and Marguerite (Rees) DeMars. She is survived by her husband, Tom; two children, Michael and Katherine; brothers Melvin and Philip, several grandchildren, cousins and nieces. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, August 5, 2019 at the Church of The Nativity in Burke, VA at 11 a.m. Interment in Arlington National Cemetery will follow at a later date. Donations may be sent to The .

