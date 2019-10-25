PATRICIA ANN ACQUAH
"Pat" (Age 76)
Entered into Eternal Rest on Friday, October 18, 2019. She was born in Lexington, KY to the late Dr. Nadine C. (Thomas) Dabney and Dan Carter. Survived by her dearly beloved sister, Cheryl L. Dabney Duncan; loving nephew, Anthony Thomas Duncan; her loving cousin, Janet (Robert) Washington and a host of loving great friends and relatives. She was a wonderful social worker who helped many families with their children. She moved to the Washington, DC area in 1972 and enjoyed living in the Capitol City. Visitation will be held Monday, October 28, 2019 from 11 a.m. until time of Memorial Service at 12 noon at McGuire Funeral Serv ice, 7400 Georgia Ave., NW, Washington, DC 20012.