Patricia Allingham

PATRICIA E. ALLINGHAM  

On Wednesday, November 20, 2019, Patricia Elizabeth Allingham of Frederick, MD. Beloved wife of the late John Wing Allingham; mother of Sheila Bushnell (Ronald) and the late James M. Allingham; devoted grandmother of Kevin R. Ward (Alexis), Kristen Ann Harley (Thomas), Nicholas Allingham; great-grandmother of Joshua and Gracie Harley, J.P. and Joseph Viellenave, Patrick and Gawyn Ward. Funeral services on Friday at 11 a.m. at Chapel Lutheran Church, 11109 Daysville Rd., Frederick, MD 21701.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 21, 2019
