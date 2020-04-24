

PATRICIA ANN FINCH ANDERSON



Patricia Ann Finch Anderson, age 73, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at her home in Haymarket, Virginia. She will be best remembered as fun, kind, selfless, feisty, devoted and a million other things to her family and those that she considered family. She always seemed to have what you needed, a smile, a hug, advice, and that picture from a million years ago. She loved celebrating the holidays and hosting anyone to come over for a meal or a visit as her door was always open. She also loved to experience life through adventures and was considered the family travel agent planning many trips to different places with her family.