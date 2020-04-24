PATRICIA ANN FINCH ANDERSON
Patricia Ann Finch Anderson, age 73, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at her home in Haymarket, Virginia. She will be best remembered as fun, kind, selfless, feisty, devoted and a million other things to her family and those that she considered family. She always seemed to have what you needed, a smile, a hug, advice, and that picture from a million years ago. She loved celebrating the holidays and hosting anyone to come over for a meal or a visit as her door was always open. She also loved to experience life through adventures and was considered the family travel agent planning many trips to different places with her family.
Pat had an enormous heart and tried to assist others as much as she was able. She was involved in many service organizations that allowed her to give time and resources to others with too many to list. She was a very giving person. Her career was as a dedicated business teacher for Fairfax County schools retiring after 35 years. She taught at a number of schools including at Fort Hunt, West Potomac and McLean High Schools. She continued as a volunteer in schools after her retirement. Through all that she did in her life, she touched so many others and will be greatly missed. Survivors include her loving husband of 48 years, Andy Anderson; one son: Jeff Anderson and wife Stephanie; and two grandsons: Austin (17) and Nicholas (9). Entombment will be private at Stonewall Memory Gardens. A Celebration of Life will be held in the future for all of Pat's friends. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of flowers or you may donate to: The Regency Women's Club, c/o Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 145, Haymarket, VA 20168 in loving memory of Pat Anderson. Condolences may be sent to: www.piercefh.com