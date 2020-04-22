

PATRICIA ELAYNE ANDERSON-PHILLIPS



Of Washington, DC passed away on March 29, 2020, after a lengthy illness. Mrs. Anderson-Phillips was a native Washingtonian. She leaves to mourn her husband of 36 years, Eugene Phillips Jr.; two children, Tamara Patrice Phillips and Howard Eugene Phillips; step-son, Jacoby Phillips; grandson, William Herbert Thompson III; siblings, Camille Anderson, Joyce L. Anderson-Logan, Duane Anderson (Bernadette), Sharon Anderson, Kenneth Anderson (Sheryl); one aunt, Masako Frederick; mother-in-law, Florence Phillips; brother-in-law, Preston Phillips; sister-in-law, Brenda Cosby (Marc); and a host of extended family members and close friends.

A private viewing will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Reese Funeral Professionals, 311 North Patrick St., Alexandria, VA 22314.