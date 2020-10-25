Patricia Ann Straat (Age 84)
Passed away peacefully on October 23, 2020 at her home in Sykesville, MD after a long battle with Lung Cancer. She was born in Rochester, NY on March 28, 1936 to the late Harold and Marcelline Straat. Patricia attended Irondequoit High School and Oberlin College where she obtained her BA. She received her PhD from Johns Hopkins University where she had four years of post doctoral studies. She was a pioneering woman of science who was known for being the co-experimenter on a key NASA Viking experiment that detected life on Mars in 1976. She recently published a book about her experience with the first landing on Mars titled "To Mars With Love". She is survived by Mary A. Grande, her life partner for more than 40 years; sister, Virginia Braun and husband, Tom; niece, Debra Cote' and husband, Mark; nephews, Robert Braun and wife, Tammy and Daniel Braun and wife, Laura. Services are private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the United States Equestrian Team Foundation, 1040 Pottersville Road, Gladstone, NJ 07934 or your favorite charity
