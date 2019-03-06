Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICIA ARMSTRONG. View Sign

ARMSTRONG Patricia Anne Cecilia (Blandford) Armstrong (Age 76) Of Alexandria, VA, passed away with family by her side at BridgePoint Hospital National Harbor in Washington, DC on March 4, 2019. She was born January 14, 1943 in Chicago to the late Harry and Margaret Mary (Mannelly) Blanford. She was predeceased by the love of her life, Robert John "Duke" Armstrong. She was a graduate of St. Xavier University in Chicago, just like the current President of Baseball Operations and General Manager of the Nats, Mike Rizzo. She was an active member of several Catholic parishes throughout her life, most recently Blessed Sacrament in Alexandria, Virginia. In fact, she almost entered the convent when she was a teenager. Luckily for her husband and son, God called her to them instead. Throughout her life, she was surrounded by great friends-in the neighborhood, in her family, in school, in her son's schools-everywhere she went. She cultivated lasting friendships that built upon themselves, until she had groups of people she could count on across the country, and even far away in sunny Grand Cayman. Her faith, her family, her sports teams, and the lives of her grandchildren were the focus of her attention. Everywhere she went, she epitomized the best of Susan Lucci in style. She is survived by her son, John (Kate); and her grandchildren, Jack and Grace. Gathering will be held on Thursday, March 7 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Everly Wheately Funeral Home, 1500 W. Braddock Rd., Alexandria, VA 22302. A memorial mass will be held on Friday, March 8 at 11 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 1427 W. Braddock Rd., Alexandria, VA 22302. Inurnment at the Naval Academy Columbarium at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a contribution to Breast Cancer Foundation is suggested, in tribute to Duke's sister Susan Armstrong Winters, whom Pat and Duke raised from elementary school through college to marriage, only to die at 34 due to breast cancer. Please view and sign the family guestbook at www.everlywheately.com

1500 West Braddock Road

Alexandria , VA 22302

