

PATRICIA ANN BAILEY



Patricia Ann Bailey, 82, of Casselberry, Florida, wife of the late Edward B. Bailey, Jr., passed away peacefully in her home on the morning of April 19, 2020. She was born in Washington, D.C., settled in Hyattsville, Maryland where she raised her family, then retired to Central Florida in 1994. She loved all animals, she embodied the true spirit of Christmas and giving of gifts, and she held family and faith above all.

She was affectionately known as "Granny" to all who knew her and nicknamed "Maw Maw Mouse", because of her love of all things Disney, especially her adventures in the parks with family and friends. Her other passions included big family gatherings, family game nights and going to the movies.

Granny was remarkably gentle, kind and loving and her smile, hugs, laughter and loving spirit will be missed by all of her family and friends.

Granny is survived by her sons, Charles, Daniel and his wife, Ellen and Gregory and his wife, Barbara; daughters, Katherine and Stephanie; brother, Daniel; sisters, Joan and Doris; grandchildren, Christina and her husband Gregory, Gregory and his wife, Jessica, Stephen, Lindsay and Kaleigh; great grandchildren, Annabel, Grace and Mason and her beloved dog Clarence.

Family will receive friends at the Robert E. Evans Funeral Home, 16000 Annapolis Road, Bowie, MD, on Tuesday April 28, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Jerome's Catholic Church, MD. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, in Silver Springs, MD.