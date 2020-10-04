PATRICIA BAKER

Of Clinton MD. passed away peacefully on Friday, September 25, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband Matthew Baker; one son, Larry E. Tims, Jr. (Cynthia); one daughter, Miranda Comeger (Damar); one sister, Ruth Ann Hunter (Benjamin); three brothers: Benjamin and Rickey Kinard and Eddie Walker; four grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Strickland Funeral Services, 6500 Allentown Road, Camp Springs, MD. Viewing from 5 to 8 p.m. and on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment, Maryland National Park Cemetery, Laurel, MD. Live streaming at: