PATRICIA BAKER
PATRICIA K. BAKER  
Of Clinton MD. passed away peacefully on Friday, September 25, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband Matthew Baker; one son, Larry E. Tims, Jr. (Cynthia); one daughter, Miranda Comeger (Damar); one sister, Ruth Ann Hunter (Benjamin); three brothers: Benjamin and Rickey Kinard and Eddie Walker; four grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Strickland Funeral Services, 6500 Allentown Road, Camp Springs, MD. Viewing from 5 to 8 p.m. and on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment, Maryland National Park Cemetery, Laurel, MD. Live streaming at: Stricklandfuneralservices.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Viewing
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Strickland Funeral Services - Camp Springs
OCT
7
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Strickland Funeral Services - Camp Springs
OCT
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Strickland Funeral Services - Camp Springs
Funeral services provided by
Strickland Funeral Services - Camp Springs
6500 Allentown Road
Camp Springs, MD 20748
(301) 449-0400
