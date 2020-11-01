1/
PATRICIA BARRY
PATRICIA McGUIRE BARRY  
On October 26, 2020, Patricia McGuire Barry, beloved wife of the late John Reardon Barry, Jr.; devoted mother of Christopher Gordon Barry and John William Barry (Jennifer); loving grandmother of Aislinn Daniela Barry, Aine Patricia Barry, and Eamon Anthony Barry; dear sister of John William McGuire, Jr. (Barbara); also survived by many loving family and friends. The funeral and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Online condolences may be made at harrywitzkefuneralhome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
