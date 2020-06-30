Patricia Batten
Patricia Ann Batten  
Patricia Ann Batten, 90, of Locust Grove, VA, passed away on June 24, 2020 at Capital Caring Health Halquist Center in Arlington, VA. She worked as a Patient Account Administrator for several Washington, DC area Hospitals.  She was involved in Certified Consumer Credit Executive (CCCE) and Certified Patient Account Management (CPAM). She received numerous awards from Credit Women International (CWI).  Patricia is preceded in death by her late husband, Frederic S. Batten Jr.; parents James and Dovie Heinzman Parrish; brothers, Creed, Paul, James, Gerald, and John Parish; sisters Melba Shuts, Margaret Imogen Chapman, Ilene Parish and Virginia Pierce. Patricia is survived by sons, Frederic (Deborah) Batten, Robert Batten; grandchildren, Christina Jones, Patricia Lusk and Elise Batten; and five great-grandchildren. Memorials may be given to National Cancer Society. The family of Patricia wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Professional Medical staff.  Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, at National Memorial Park, with the Rev. John Shellito of St. Barnabas' Episcopal Church officiating. Burial will follow at National Memorial Park. Arrangements are by Dignity.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 30, 2020.
