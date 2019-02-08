

Patricia McKie BAUMANN



Of Mount Vernon, on February 5, 2019 at the age of 92. Beloved wife of 46 years to the late Lewis Roy Baumann; mother of Robert Baumann, Susan Baumann, the late Catherine Newman, and the late Patrick Baumann; mother-in-law to Pat Baumann (Robert) and Steve Hatchen (Susan); grandmother of William, Michael, and Ruth; sister of Robert McKie and the late Edward McKie Jr.; aunt of Bobby McKie, Terry Johnson, Patty Atkins, Melissa McKie, Ann Vanhorne, Mary McKie, Mike McKie, Bill McKie, and the late John McKie.

Patricia was born October 26, 1926 to Helen and Edward McKie Sr. in Albany, NY. She attended various Catholic schools growing up, received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the College of New Rochelle and earned her Master's degree in Education from American University. Patricia was a devoted Army wife, married to Lew in 1949 at the West Point Chapel. She spent her final 55 years as a resident of Northern Virginia, where she taught grades four through six at Burke Elementary for 20 years.

Patricia loved music, singing in church and military choirs; she loved to read, swim, travel, garden, and dote on her pets. In her later years, she enjoyed volunteering at Ft. Belvoir Hospital. More than anything though, she loved her family. She will be dearly missed, but always remembered for her affection and compassion to friends, neighbors, and those in need.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, February 11 at 10:30 a.m. at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 8710 Mt. Vernon Hwy, Alexandria. A reception will follow before interment at Fairfax Memorial Park, Fairfax.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Patricia's memory to Good Shepherd Catholic Church of Mount Vernon.