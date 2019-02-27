PATRICIA BENNETT

Sr Patricia BENNETT, SND de N  

Sister Patricia Bennett, a Sister of Notre Dame de Namur, died peacefully on February 22, 2019, at the age of 85 in the 68th year of her religious life. Her passing is mourned by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, her sisters Mary McNiff and Gloria Fusco, and beloved nieces and nephews. Two brothers, James and Frank are deceased.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Villa Julie Chapel, 1531 Greenspring Valley Road, Stevenson, MD, at 10:45 a.m., preceded by a visitation beginning at 9 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, Development Office, P.O. Box 157, Stevenson, MD 21153.
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 27, 2019
