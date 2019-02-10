PATRICIA BENSON

Patricia Ann Benson  
(Age 73)  

Of Alexandria, VA, passed away suddenly in her condo January 29, 1019. She is survived by her brother, Douglas H. Benson II, his wife, Karen, and their daughter, Katie. She was an alumna of Blair High School and Baldwin and Wallace University, and a member of Phi Mu sorority. A long-time employee of the Library of Congress, Pat loved both music and travel. Pat was a faithful member of Truro Anglican Church and an avid member of their choir and the Daughters of the King. She sang for many years in the Fairfax Choral Society and other local groups. Visitation Monday, February 11, 2019, at Money & King Funeral Home, 171 Maple Ave. E., Vienna, VA, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the Chapel at Truro Anglican Church, 10520 Main St., Fairfax, VA 22030, on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. Internment at Parklawn Memorial Cemetery, Rockville, MD, later that afternoon.
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 10, 2019
