

PATRICIA POWERS BIZIER

A long time resident of Fairfax, VA, died on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Patricia was born in Presque Isle, ME, on June 22, 1932. She graduated from the University of Maine with a BS in Education and earned a MS in Library Science from Catholic University. Patricia was first and foremost an educator: during her career, she was a kindergarten teacher and librarian. Over the years, she worked at both Fairfax County Public Schools and Public Library. After retiring from NOVA Manassas in 1995, she devoted herself to her family and her passions for gardening and genealogy. Family and friends will remember her ready smile, quiet determination, belief in the power of education, but especially her love and generous spirit. She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Dominique C. Bizier. Left to celebrate her memory are her four children, Nancy Adams, Steven Bizier, Karen Smith, and Michael Bizier; and nine grandchildren. A private burial will take place at Fairfax Memorial Park.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store