BLAINE Patricia Frances Blaine "Pat" Patricia Frances Blaine (nee Conboy) was born on November 12, 1952, in Philadelphia, PA, and passed away on October 9, 2020, in Arlington, VA. Patricia's immediate survivors are her husband, George; children, James, Jeremy, and Anne; Conboy family siblings, Eleanor, Marianne, Jerry, Tom, Kate, and Theresa; two aunts and numerous cousins. In addition, she is survived by her brother-in-law, Kevin, and sister-in-law, Christine. Patricia was a Registered Nurse earning her license from The Medical College of Pennsylvania (now part of Drexel University) and her BSN from George Mason University. She worked as a nurse for nearly 45 years in several capacities at Georgetown University Hospital, Alexandria Hospital, Arlington Hospital (now Virginia Hospital Center), and Fairfax INOVA Hospital. For most of her career, Patricia was a hospice nurse and with Capital Caring and its predecessors. In addition, she worked with Arlington County to provide health care for homeless and needy citizens. Pat was also a very active community volunteer helping with projects for the PTA, scouts, sports, and church. Pat was a loving spirit with a radiant and healing smile. Her dedication to nursing reflected her selfless caring, compassionate heart, and generous nature. She completely and thoroughly loved the family she nourished, and she cherished her scores of friends and colleagues. Pat believed in the dignity of humanity: she lived to help people through the best and the hardest of times. Her greatest joy was providing comfort to all she touched personally and professionally. As both a friend and a nurse, Pat supported hundreds of acquaintances, patients, and their families through the physical and emotional struggles of life and death. No effort in her quest to serve was ever too much. Pat considered the environment as an integral part of humanity. Therefore, she reverently loved nature and thoroughly respected it. She was kind to all in creation - plant or animal, great or small. All who met Pat, especially dogs, immediately sensed her caring essence. The plants in her garden thrived for her. Pat would have wished that those she enriched to continue caring for others by giving to worthy charities of their choice. She had many personal favorites. Contributions to Capital Caring would honor her memory and help continue what was her life's work. See www.capitalcaring.org
A visitation will be held Monday, October 19, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Home, Arlington, VA. Please see full obituary at www.murphyfuneralhomes.comwww.murphyfuneralhomes.com