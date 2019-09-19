Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICIA BOONE-PROCTOR Esq. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

BOONE-PROCTOR PATRICIA ANN BOONE-PROCTOR, Esq. "Tricia" Patricia "Tricia" Ann Boone-Proctor (71), transitioned to the eternal place in the heavens not made with hands on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Fairfax Virginia after prolonged pulmonary illness. Mrs. Boone-Proctor, a native Pennsylvanian born on July 22, 1947 in Allentown, began her childhood academic journey with attendance through the rigorous Catholic Schools of Bethlehem, PA her hometown. Her successes there led to landing on the steps of North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University (NC A&T) in Greensboro NC in 1965, an august and renown Historically Black College and University (HBCU). It is there she met, fell-in love with and chose Hawthorne L. "Peet" Proctor to be the love of her life - her Best Friend Forever and Life-Partner! She began her work in the Social Work field for three years then decided to pursue her lifelong professional passion for Law, to be a lawyer and possibly a judge. She did so by applying for, matriculating to and subsequently graduating from Howard University Law School, Washington DC in 1984. When they moved to Alexandria VA, Tricia became known as the "go-to-attorney" in the Washington, DC's Family Law Division. Eventually, Tricia culminated her stellar civil service career as a Contract Law Attorney within the US Army Communications and Electronics Command (Special Programs) at Ft. Belvoir Virginia. Tricia was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Pedro and Kathryn Boone of Bethlehem PA, her older sister Brenda Boone Whitman; her brother, Mr. Robert D. Boone and younger sister, Ms. Valerie G. Boone. She is survived by her husband, MG (Ret) Hawthorne L. "Peet" Proctor of Clifton VA and a nephew, Mr. Brian Boone, nieces, Pamela Dawkins (Andre) and Angela Brown (Rodney), and five grandnieces and nephews. Additionally, her brother-in-law Robert Hartridge (Brenda); God-granddaughter 2LT Erin Connors, SES Kent and Col Nicole Clark and their children Kaitlyn and Evan are the Proctor's adopted family! MG Proctor thanks the many friends, especially Dr. Jin Su and Michele Choi, Ms. Michele Davis, Col. Bernard Warrington and family, as well as so many other great friends, relatives, associates and the hospital staffs of Walter Reed Hospital, Ft. Belvoir Community Hospital and the Inova Hospital Group for their terrific support for Tricia during her extended illness. Tricia will be interred in the Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

