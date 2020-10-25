Patricia C. Bowman "Pat"
Suffered a long battle with Alzheimer's Dementia and has passed peacefully with her family by her side on October 19, 2020. Pat called McLean, VA. her home for the last 50 years and was an active member of the community. Pat taught for FCPS Spring Hill Elementary School during the middle '70's. She was an avid supporter for youth soccer for years holding various positions on the youth soccer board. Her pride and joy were her coaching of McLean Girls Select Soccer teams, the Cobra's ('63/'64) and Crickets ('72). For her dedication to youth soccer she received a Lifetime Achievement Award from WAGS and MYI for her work with Women's Soccer in the Washington Metropolitan area. Pat was also a Swim Team Coach for the McLean Hamlet Swim Club during the "70s and helped create the "Green Foot" trademark for the club. Pat was also a founding member of the McLean Garden Club. She was an active parishioner for over 50 years at the McLean's St. Thomas Episcopal Church and served on the Alter Guild. Family, travel, animals, sports, and education were her passions. She was a lifelong learner and always promoted learning for herself and others. She achieved her Bachelor's in Education from William & Mary located in Williamsburg, Virginia and her Masters in Information Technology from Marymount University in Arlington, Virginia. In the mid-80s she changed her career path to IT and worked for the CIA until her retirement in 2005.She is survived by her son, James C. Bowman (Shannon) and grandchildren, Mallory and Alex Gerndt, Burke, Virginia, and her daughter, Janice C. Bowman and grandchildren Kaelyn and Sydney Walters, San Diego, CA. She is preceded in death by her parents, General James F. Collins and Marian A. Collins.Due to Covid-19 restrictions no immediate services are planned. The family is planning for a Celebration of Life sometime next spring and will reach out to family and friends. In lieu of flowers they wish you to donate to Hospice "Capital Caring Health Philanthropy Department, 3180 Fairview Park Dr. Suite 500, Falls Church, Virginia 22042 or Dogue Hollow Wild Life Sanctuary -"http://www.doguehollowwildlifesanctuary.org/donate.asp
" in her memory.Please view and sign family guest book at www.jeffersonfuneralchapel.com