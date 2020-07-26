1/1
Patricia Bransome
PATRICIA M. BRANSOME  
Peacefully on July 13, 2020 of Fairfax, VA. Patricia was the wife of the late William R. Bransome; mother of the late William R. Bransome, Jr. and Michael Bransome. Patricia is survived by her children, Kelly Bransome of Fairfax, VA, Elizabeth Higgins (Al) of Dade City, FL, Suzanne Bransome of New York City, NY, Madeleine Olster (Bruce) of Lakewood Ranch, FL, and Patrick Bransome of Pittsburgh, PA; her sister, Margaret Evans "Peggy"; and three grandchildren, Jack, Brooke and Gregory. The family will receive friends at the Money and King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Ave., Vienna, VA 22180 on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 1 p.m. until the service time at 2 p.m. Guest book and directions available atwww.moneyandking.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 26, 2020.
