The Washington Post

PATRICIA BRANTLEY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICIA BRANTLEY.
Service Information
Pridgen Funeral Service
9455 Lanham Severn Rd
Lanham, MD
20706
(301)-577-9455
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

PATRICIA E. TUCKSON BRANTLEY  

On Wednesday, October 16, 2019 beloved wife of the late Hewitt Brantley; and loving mother to the late Khalid and Sean Bradley. She is the dear sister to LaVerne Tuckson, Theodore (Johanna) and Norman (Odette) Tuckson; and devoted aunt to Vincent, Justin and Zandria Tuckson. She is also survived by her aunts, Mattie Robinson and Ethel Anderson; dear cousin Marlene Carter; step daughter Terri Brantley; and a host of other relatives and friends. On Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Shiloh Baptist Church 1500 - 9th St. NW; the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc will render the Ivy Beyond the Wall Service at 9:30 a.m. and visitation will be from 10 a.m. until hour of service 11 a.m. Interment Washington National Cemetery. Condolences to

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.