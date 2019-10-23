

PATRICIA E. TUCKSON BRANTLEY



On Wednesday, October 16, 2019 beloved wife of the late Hewitt Brantley; and loving mother to the late Khalid and Sean Bradley. She is the dear sister to LaVerne Tuckson, Theodore (Johanna) and Norman (Odette) Tuckson; and devoted aunt to Vincent, Justin and Zandria Tuckson. She is also survived by her aunts, Mattie Robinson and Ethel Anderson; dear cousin Marlene Carter; step daughter Terri Brantley; and a host of other relatives and friends. On Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Shiloh Baptist Church 1500 - 9th St. NW; the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc will render the Ivy Beyond the Wall Service at 9:30 a.m. and visitation will be from 10 a.m. until hour of service 11 a.m. Interment Washington National Cemetery. Condolences to