PATRICIA ANNE BROWN
On December 17, 2019. The beloved mother of John (Stephanie) Brown and Debbie Brown; devoted grandmother to Sarah and Evan Brown; sister to Steve and the late Mike Collins; a life partner to Larry Shupe. Pat worked as an administrative assistant at the Board of Education and the Office of Management and Budget in Princes George's County. She volunteered many hours with the A.A. County food bank, the USO and Meals on Wheels. Friends are invited to celebrate Pat's life on Saturday December 28, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Kalas Funeral Home and Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater. On line condolence may be at: