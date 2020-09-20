PATRICIA BROWN

On September 14, 2020 in the afternoon, Patricia passed away peacefully at her daughter and son-in-law's home in Fairfax Station, VA. She enjoyed life to the fullest, had compassion for others and loved being with her family and friends. Pat is survived by her daughter, Paula Brown Kelley (John), son, Patrick Brown (Sue Ellen), grandchildren, John Patrick Donovan Kelley (Kaitlin), Paula Genevieve Kelley, Samuel Brown, Marie Elliott-Gaffield (Andrew) and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends and relatives at St. Mary's of Sorrows Catholic Church (Worship Center), 5222 Sideburn Road, Fairfax, VA on September 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. for a funeral mass. More information is available at: