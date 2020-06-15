On Saturday, May 30, 2020, Patricia T. Bullock of Suitland, MD transitioned into eternal life. She was born on August 30, 1960 in Washington, DC, to William Lee Felder and Wilma Brown Felder who both preceded her in death. She leaves behind to cherish her memory husband Allen M. Bullock; two daughters Tia T. Gordon and Carmelita Zanders (Tommie); five grandchildren DaJuan, Amirah, Braylan, Landen and Tristan; four siblings Ella Newman (Ronald), Gloria Ann McCray, Gladys Tharpe (Larry), Leroy Felder (Lisa); and a host of loving nieces and nephews as well as many other family and friends. Preceded her in death were other siblings Wilma Sue Gordon (Roger), William Lee "Pete" Felder and Elijah "Ricky" Felder. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Marshall-March Funeral Home, 4308 Suitland Rd, Suitland, MD 20746. Service immediately to follow and available via livestream. Interment at National Harmony Memorial Park, Landover, MD.