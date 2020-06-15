PATRICIA BULLOCK
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share PATRICIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PATRICIA T. BULLOCK
On Saturday, May 30, 2020, Patricia T. Bullock of Suitland, MD transitioned into eternal life. She was born on August 30, 1960 in Washington, DC, to William Lee Felder and Wilma Brown Felder who both preceded her in death. She leaves behind to cherish her memory husband Allen M. Bullock; two daughters Tia T. Gordon and Carmelita Zanders (Tommie); five grandchildren DaJuan, Amirah, Braylan, Landen and Tristan; four siblings Ella Newman (Ronald), Gloria Ann McCray, Gladys Tharpe (Larry), Leroy Felder (Lisa); and a host of loving nieces and nephews as well as many other family and friends. Preceded her in death were other siblings Wilma Sue Gordon (Roger), William Lee "Pete" Felder and Elijah "Ricky" Felder. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Marshall-March Funeral Home, 4308 Suitland Rd, Suitland, MD 20746. Service immediately to follow and available via livestream. Interment at National Harmony Memorial Park, Landover, MD.www.marshallmarchfh.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Marshall's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
17
Service
11:00 AM
Marshall's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Marshall's Funeral Home
4308 Suitland Road
Suitland, MD 20746
(301) 736-1616
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved