

Patricia Burke "Patti"



Of Arlington, Virginia, was called to rest on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. The light of the world dimmed in her passing, but is much brighter in having known her.

Patti was best known for her love of children. After the birth of her youngest child, Patti began a home child care service. "Ms. Patti" loved and was loved in return by dozens of children. A passion for gardening and the beach as well as fierce loyalty to the Washington Redskins and Nationals will be forever remembered by those who dearly miss her.

Patti has been reunited with her beloved mother, Mary Burke; father, William Burke; and sister, Elizabeth Burke, in heaven. She is survived by her husband, Mark Pol; children: Tommy Theodore, Amy Theodore, Anthony Theodore, and Charles Pol; grandchildren: Darren Deloria and Jada Theodore; and great-grandchildren: Grace and Connor Deloria. Patti is also survived by her three brothers, five sisters and a family of bereft in-laws.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on January 23 at the Cathedral of St. Thomas More, 3901 Cathedral Lane, Arlington, VA followed by a reception at 12 noon at the Columbus Club of Arlington, 5115 Little Falls Rd., Arlington, VA. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made in Patricia's name to St Jude Children's Hospital, The Cathedral of St. Thomas More, or the Columbus Club of Arlington.