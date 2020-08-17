PATRICIA CAGER

Or Copy this URL to Share



PATRICIA BURTON-CAGER

Entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. She is survived by mother, Mary Kosh; daughter, Cassandra Patterson; son, Duane Burton; nine grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; sister, Phillys Patterson and a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Burton-Cager may be viewed at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Road, NE on Tuesday, August 18 from 10 a.m. until service at 11:15 a.m. Interment at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery.



