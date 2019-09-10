

Patricia Ann Cahill

"Patti" (Age 68)



Of Arlington, Virginia passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father, James Cahill and is survived by her mother, Jeanne Cahill, her siblings, James A. Cahill III, Susan Cahill-Tully and Kathy Cahill, her children William Koehler Jr. and wife, Helene, Elizabeth Koehler, Kathleen Dysert and husband, Mark, her grandchildren, William Koehler III, Mary Elizabeth Koehler, Clare Dysert and her former spouse, William Koehler, all of Richmond, Virginia.

Patti is a graduate of Notre Dame Prep, Towson, Maryland and Notre Dame of Maryland University majoring in Art History. She taught art at Gilman in Baltimore and Saint Gertrude High School in Richmond. She volunteered at Museum of the Bible and National Air and Space Museum. A funeral mass will be held at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Stone Harbor, NJ at 10:30 a.m. on September 14, 2019.