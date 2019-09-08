The Washington Post

PATRICIA CHAMBERS

Mount Calvary Catholic Church
6700 Marlboro Pike
District Heights, MD 20747
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Mt Calvary Catholic Church
6700 Marlboro Pike
Forestville, MD
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mt Calvary Catholic Church
6700 Marlboro Pike
Forestville, MD
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt Calvary Catholic Church
6700 Marlboro Pike
Forestville, MD
PATRICIA C. CHAMBERS  

Of Temple Hills, MD on September 4, 2019. Beloved wife of William Chambers III; loving mother of Cynthia Foltz and William W. Chambers IV; cherished grandmother of Vinny and Avery Foltz and devoted sister to Joseph Consorti. Also survived by many other loving relatives and friends. Visitation at Mt Calvary Catholic Church, 6700 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, MD on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 3 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. where a Mass will be held on Friday, September 13 at 11 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to , 11800 Sun rise Valley Dr., Ste. 1210, Reston, VA, 20191.

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 8, 2019
