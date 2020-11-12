

PATRICIA BLEVINS CLARK

Trish Clark passed away peacefully on November 7, 2020. She leaves behind a husband of 41 years, Gary, a daughter, Madeline (Robert) Mavrogordato, and a son, Wesley (Jessica DuRousseau), and countless people warmed by her beaming smile and laughter that filled a room, and many more comforted and helped by her generous spirit. Born on June 8, 1947 to Ralph Woodrow Blevins and Eva Bragg Blevins in Charleston, WV, Trish's early passion and talent for writing propelled her to serve as the editor of the St. Albans High School newspaper and later afforded her a full scholarship to attend West Virginia University. She earned a degree in journalism before pursuing a career in communications in Washington DC, including substantial roles at C&P Telephone and the American Red Cross as a public relations executive. Trish was also a devoted wife and mother, faithful friend, and generous neighbor. Her humility, warmth, and servant leadership in her church, work and community not only made everyone better around her, but also made the world a better place. Trish took enormous pleasure in the simple things like a fresh, piping hot cup of coffee, her many house plants she dutifully cared for, and watching Meet the Press, Jeopardy, and NBC Nightly News. Above all, she treasured her family. Like her beloved West Virginia Mountaineers, Trish approached life and family with a "full-court press" attitude. She approached her mortality with absolute grace and in her final days reflected that she would not change a thing about her life and was looking forward to her next adventure. Her legacy will be the brightly colored threads of respect, service and responsibility that wove through her life and connect her to all who knew her. She will be dearly missed. A private interment is scheduled at Faith United Methodist Church in Rockville, MD. A memorial service to celebrate Trish's life will take place once it is safe to gather again. Memorial gifts can be made to Faith United Methodist Church. Per Trish's request, her family will match all gifts received to fund an educational scholarship for family friend, Jessica Gonzalez.



