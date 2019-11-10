

Patricia Cody "Trish"



Of McLean, VA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 while at home with her loving husband Bill nearby. The cause was cancer which she bravely and courageously battled for almost two years. She was born on November 18, 1945 in New York City and attended Syossett High School on Long Island. She is survived by her devoted husband Bill and her sister Lorretta and brother-in-law Jim who reside in Miami, FL and many close friends. She was employed by Edison Electric Institute (EEI) for 33 years in both New York City and Washington, DC when she retired. Trish worked in the administration area, conducted member relations and planned meetings. Trish was the portrait of a healthy lifestyle and was very dedicated to her daily physical fitness routine. She never smoked and always maintained a healthful diet. She was always vigorous, full of energy, and had a big personality. Visitation and a brief prayer ceremony will be held on Friday, November 15 at Money and King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Ave., Vienna, VA from 4 to 6 p.m. Immediately following the visitation and prayer ceremony, Trish's husband invites family, friends, former colleagues, and neighbors to a buffet reception at Maggiano's Restaurant located at the Tyson's Galleria Mall on International Drive, McLean, VA from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Interment will be held on Saturday, November 16 at 10 a.m. at Andrew Chapel Cemetery, 1308 Trap Road, Vienna, VA. The online guestbook is available at

Rest in Peace, My Love.

Your Loving Husband Bill.