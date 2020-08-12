1/1
PATRICIA "Pat" COOLEEN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PATRICIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Patricia M. Cooleen  "Pat"  
Patricia Margaret Cooleen, (née McCaffrey) formerly of Dublin, Ireland passed away on August 4, 2020 at her home in Arlington, Virginia. She is survived by her doting husband of 51 years, John "Joe"; and their loving children, Suzanne, Sean (Amber) and Kevin (Mairead) Cooleen. Treasured grandmother of Andreanna "Annie" (Robert), Scarlett, Ruby and Cathal; and great-grandmother of Breanna and Cairo. She is also survived by her sister, Anne and brother, David (Margaret) of Dublin, as well as her many nieces and nephews. Pat will forever be loved, missed and remembered by her family and friends. Memorial services to be announced at a future date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murphy Funeral Homes
4510 Wilson Boulevard
Arlington, VA 22203
7039204800
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved