

Patricia M. Cooleen "Pat"

Patricia Margaret Cooleen, (née McCaffrey) formerly of Dublin, Ireland passed away on August 4, 2020 at her home in Arlington, Virginia. She is survived by her doting husband of 51 years, John "Joe"; and their loving children, Suzanne, Sean (Amber) and Kevin (Mairead) Cooleen. Treasured grandmother of Andreanna "Annie" (Robert), Scarlett, Ruby and Cathal; and great-grandmother of Breanna and Cairo. She is also survived by her sister, Anne and brother, David (Margaret) of Dublin, as well as her many nieces and nephews. Pat will forever be loved, missed and remembered by her family and friends. Memorial services to be announced at a future date.



