

PATRICIA ANNE CORBEY, SNJM



Sister Patricia Anne Corbey, SNJM, baptized on Christmas Day, 1954; entered eternal life on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019 in Silver Spring, MD. Beloved daughter of the late Margery Anne (Helm) and Robert Joseph Corbey, Sr.; sister of Lynn Scullen, Kay Briscoe, Therese Divita, Robert Corbey, Michael Corbey, Rosemary Corbey, and Colleen Corbey; cousin of the late Rev. Jake Powderly. Pat is also survived and much-loved by her many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Sister Pat is respected and valued in her religious community, the Associates and Sisters of the Holy Names of Jesus and Mary. A 1972 High School graduate of the Academy of the Holy Names, Pat earned her MSW at University of Maryland, Baltimore, and practiced as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker since 1977. Sister Pat served on the Board of Trustees of the Academy of the Holy Names, Silver Spring and Tampa, FL; St. Jude Foundation of Archdiocese of Washington, DC; and Nick's Place, Beltsville. Vigil at St. John the Baptist Church, 12319 New Hampshire Avenue, Silver Spring, MD, Tuesday, April 30, from 6 to 9 p.m. and Wednesday, May 1, from 10 to 11 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of the Holy Names Ministry Fund which provides for projects serving people on the margins of society - a concern dear to Sister Pat - c/o SNJM Ministry Fund, POB 398, Marylhurst OR 97036.