Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICIA COUPARD.



PATRICIA EATON COUPARD



Patricia Eaton Coupard was born January 4, 1929, and died on March 2, 2019, at the age of 90. She was married to Donald N. Coupard (1926-2008), a prominent Maryland architect. She is survived by her five children, their spouses and 11 grandchildren.

Pat was born to Ruth and Lee J. Eaton, in NY, and moved to Chevy Chase, MD at age seven. She attended Bethesda Chevy Chase High School, Montgomery College, and GW. At age 17, she and Don fell in love and were together over 60 years. They spent most of their time in Bethesda, MD raising their five children.

Pat loved to stay busy and productive. She was involved in politics, her children's schools and her community, and co-founded the Low Vision Center in Bethesda, MD. She loved gardening and treasured her friendships.

In 2007, Pat and Don moved to San Rafael, CA. After Don passed away in 2008, Pat lived on her own for the first time, in proximity to her children and grandchildren. She died peacefully at home, surrounded by her family.

Pat will be remembered as a woman of great intellect, beauty, and strength who touched many lives for the better. She was dearly loved and will be truly missed.

A memorial will be held at Edgemoor Club in Bethesda, MD on April 27 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Low Vision Center 4905 Del Ray Ave., Suite 504, Bethesda, MD, 28014 or

http://lowvisioninfo.org/donors.htm