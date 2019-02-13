Patricia Anne Coxen (Age 85)
Of Huntingtown, MD on February 6, 2019. Preceded in death by husband Eugene A. Coxen, son Ernie McNab and brother Ivey L. Murphy, Jr. She is survived by daughter Sally M. Davis (Gerald); grandsons Thomas (Meagan) and Jeremy (Michele) Davis, Eric McNab (Brooke) and Ian and Anna Coxen; great-grandchildren Payton Davis and Owen McNab and stepsons Craig and Sean Coxen. Friends may call Thursday, February 14, 2019, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., Rausch Funeral Home, P.A., Owings, MD, where funeral services will be held Friday, 11 a.m. Interment private. Memorial donations to Calvert Hospice.