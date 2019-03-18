

Patricia L. De Pue



Patricia Lynn De Pue, age 74, the beloved wife of Brigadier General (Ret.) John F. De Pue, passed to her eternal reward on March 13, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Phyllis Steckley. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her Brother Kurt and his wife Lynn Steckley of Easton Pennsylvania, three children, David William of Hutchingson, Kansas, Michelle Anne Salyers and her husband Ben, of Strasburg, Virginia, Michael John of Manassas, Virginia, and five granddaughters, Victoria Anne Salyers, Ashleigh Morgan Salyers, Colette Paige Salyers, Cheyenne De Pue, and Caitlin De Pue. Although a longtime resident of Manassas, Virginia, Pat was born and raised in an idyllic rural town in New Jersey called Branchville. While attending Newton High School, Pat met John De Pue and the two became high school sweethearts and a year after John's graduation from college, they began their marriage of more than 50 years. Their marriage was immediately tested by Johns deployment to Vietnam but love prevailed and the two would spend the next several decades traveling the county, raising their three children and confronting the challenges and sharing in the joys of life together.

Pat attended Virginia Intermont College and graduated with honors from Northern Virginia Community College. Throughout her life, Pat was active in civic affairs, serving a Scout leader, President of the Woodbine Woods Civic Association and Vice President of its Garden Club. She also worked as an aide at Coles Elementary School. Above all, she was a devoted wife and loving and gentle mother and grandmother who's love and wisdom impacted the lives of her family and friends each and every day. She will be deeply missed by all.

A memorial service is now scheduled at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Manassas on Thursday, March 21 at 11 a.m. It will be preceded by a viewing at Montcastle Funeral Home in Dale City on Wednesday, March 20 from 5 to 8 p.m. Internment at Arlington National Cemetery will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the United Service Organizations at