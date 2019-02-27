Patricia SHEA Draddy (Age 87)
Wife of the late James Joseph Draddy and a resident of Chevy Chase, MD, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, DC. Patricia was the loving mother of Elizabeth Draddy Vangaever, Anne, James Jr., Vincent dePaul, Neil, Samuel and Suzy Jacobs; mother-in-law of seven outstanding spouses; proud grandmother of 18 grandchildren. Visitation at DeVOL FUNERAL HOME, 2222 Wisconsin Ave., NW, (parking opposite at 2233 Wisconsin Ave., NW), 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, March 8, 2019. Memorial Mass at Little Flower Church, Bethesda, MD at 12 p.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Washington Home & Community Hospices, 11785 Beltsville Drive, Suite 120, Beltsville, MD 20705.