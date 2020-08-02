PATRICIA DUNCAN



PATRICIA KERSH DUNCAN

Born on July 13, 1926 in Galena, KS. She passed away on June 24, 2020 in her home in Alexandria, VA. "Patty" lived in Joplin, MO where she worked at Ramsay's as a Personal Shopper and an Accessory Buyer apprentice. She was introduced to Robert Dewey Duncan, "Tony" and later married him at the United States Naval Academy in 1948. As the wife of a Naval Officer, she enjoyed numerous duty stations with her husband. A tour in Japan was her favorite. She took Japanese language, cooking and flower arranging classes, (Ikebana). Always active with Naval wives, she also served in the Navy Relief Society and was very committed to the Newport, RI chapter.While her husband was the Commanding Officer of a USN Cruiser she followed the ship around various Mediterranean ports including Italy, Spain and the Balearic Islands.Patty loved people and people loved Patty. She was always fun, nurturing and compassionate.She is survived by her two children, Douglas (Nancy) and Kyle Duncan; as well as four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.She elected to be cremated and will be interred with her husband at the Naval Academy Columbarium, in Annapolis, MD on September 18, 2020.



