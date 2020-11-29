Patricia Jane Dunn of Silver Spring, MD died at her home on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Born in 1929 and raised in Brookland, NE Washington, DC by her parents Carl and Clare Krogmann. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Dunn; loving mother of Joseph Dunn Jr., Diane Shapiro, Dennis Dunn (Patricia), and the late Clare Dunn Birnbach. Also survived by nine grandchildren, Jay Dunn, Patrick Dunn (Lauren), Dan Shapiro (Filomena), Adam Shapiro (Candice), Philip Dunn (Tiffany), Kelsey Dunn (Brian), Sam and Maggie Birnbach, Charlie Birnbach (Amie) and two great-grandchildren Olivia Shapiro and Keegan Dunn. Patricia attended St. Anthony's grade school, high school, and Immaculata College in Washington, DC. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private funeral service will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Rockville, MD followed by burial at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery. A memorial mass and celebration of her life will be held at a later date for all family and friends. In lieu of flowers, send contributions in her name to Holy Cross Home Care and Hospice, 10720 Columbia Pike, 2nd floor, Silver Spring, MD 20901.