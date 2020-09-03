

patricia ebel (Age 85)

Patricia Ebel of Ocean Pines, MD (formerly of Adelphi, MD) passed away at Atlantic General Hospital on August 28, 2020. Born 1935 she was a proud native Washingtonian and was a graduate of Buchanan Elementary & Eastern H.S. In the 1950's She was a draftswoman and engineering assistant for the Telephone Company before leaving to devote herself to raising her family. And she greatly encouraged her children's every Athletic, Artistic, and Musical endeavors. With her husband, she travelled the World until they retired to Ocean Pines where she enjoyed all Delmarva had to Offer. She was a member of The Garden Club, The Women's Club and The Republican Women's Club. And She greatly enjoyed her Art, her Crafts, her Garden, Mahjong, Antiques and her friends. She is survived by sons: Daniel of Ocean Pines, MD and Timothy (Christine) of Ellicott City, MD; beloved grandchildren: Colleen Ebel-Ecker, Victoria Ebel, Julia Sayre-Rebellon, and Amanda Sayre; brother, Ken Miller; nieces, nephews. And, she will be missed by her two beloved dogs. She is preceded in death by her Husband William; sons, Michael and Patrick; parents, Harold and Corinne Miller; brothers, Fred and Robert Miller.Friends may call on Tuesday September 8, 2020 from 4 until 5 p.m., Service at 5 p.m. at the Burbage Funeral Home, Berlin, MD (Mask required). Interment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery, time and date to be announced.



