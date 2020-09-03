1/1
PATRICIA EBEL
patricia ebel (Age 85)
Patricia Ebel of Ocean Pines, MD (formerly of Adelphi, MD) passed away at Atlantic General Hospital on August 28, 2020. Born 1935 she was a proud native Washingtonian and was a graduate of Buchanan Elementary & Eastern H.S. In the 1950's She was a draftswoman and engineering assistant for the Telephone Company before leaving to devote herself to raising her family. And she greatly encouraged her children's every Athletic, Artistic, and Musical endeavors. With her husband, she travelled the World until they retired to Ocean Pines where she enjoyed all Delmarva had to Offer. She was a member of The Garden Club, The Women's Club and The Republican Women's Club. And She greatly enjoyed her Art, her Crafts, her Garden, Mahjong, Antiques and her friends. She is survived by sons: Daniel of Ocean Pines, MD and Timothy (Christine) of Ellicott City, MD; beloved grandchildren: Colleen Ebel-Ecker, Victoria Ebel, Julia Sayre-Rebellon, and Amanda Sayre; brother, Ken Miller; nieces, nephews. And, she will be missed by her two beloved dogs. She is preceded in death by her Husband William; sons, Michael and Patrick; parents, Harold and Corinne Miller; brothers, Fred and Robert Miller.Friends may call on Tuesday September 8, 2020 from 4 until 5 p.m., Service at 5 p.m. at the Burbage Funeral Home, Berlin, MD (Mask required). Interment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery, time and date to be announced.

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Calling hours
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin, MD - Berlin
SEP
8
Service
05:00 PM
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin, MD - Berlin
September 1, 2020
My heartfelt sympathy to the family of my great friend Patsy. We had many good times and I will miss her so much.
Patricia Templeton
Friend
August 31, 2020
Do sorry to hear about my dear Aunt Pat. I spent many hours with her as a young girl. She was a true artist. I am sending many prayers for her and Timmy and Danny. May she be reunited with Uncle Billy and her wonderful Son, Michael. Who was taken from us way too son. She is gone but, never forgotten. RIP aunt Pat!
Mary Ebel Wilson
Family
