

Patricia Goldsmith England



Peacefully passed away on December 7, 2019. She was born on January 10, 1925 in Memphis, Tennessee eventually moving at a young age to Washington, DC when her mother, Lenore, married Ralph Goldsmith.

Mrs. England loved fashion, art, books and served as a docent at the National Gallery of Art. She organized one of the largest used book sales in the early 1970s for the Stone Ridge Used Book Sale. She collected artists' books which she donated in the late 1990s to the National Gallery Library to form a major part of their collection of these types of books. Mrs. England also served on numerous boards and was a member of many philanthropic and political organizations. In summary, Mrs. England thrived in Washington, DC and became a vital member of her community.

Her husband, Jonathan S. England, predeceased Mrs. England after over a 61 year marriage. Mrs. England had four daughters who were a large and important part of her life. She leaves behind Elizabeth (Betsy) England of San Francisco, California who is married to Robert MacIntosh, Patricia (Penny) England of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and Lenore (Norie) England of Bethesda, Maryland. Her daughter Laurie England of Washington, DC, predeceased her in 2015. Mrs. England also has two grandchildren, Miriam Lifshen (Daniel) of Denver, Colorado and Lenore Scates (Brian) of San Francisco, California.

The "England Girls," as they were often called, will miss their Mother. Someone once said, "Pat England is one of the great ladies of Washington", which is so true and summarizes her life perfectly. She had a great sense of style, was generous and kind, and had a gentile manner, all of which gives her life great meaning for those who were fortunate enough to know her. She leaves behind a wonderful legacy.

Donations should be made to "Charles E. Smith Life Communities" in her name. There will be a memorial service in the Summer of 2020 when she joins her husband, Jon, at Arlington National Cemetery.