PATRICIA FAHEY

Notice
Guest Book
  • "Pat started out in my life as a therapist but ended up as a..."
    - Jennifer Conger
  • "Tom and family, I am so sorry to hear about Pat. She was..."
    - Lisa Dutzman
  • "May God give your family comfort during your time of sorrow."
  • "Tom and family, may God grant you His peace and comfort...."
  • "My condolences to the family. May the peace of God and the..."

 

PATRICIA MARIE FAHEY  

On February 10, 2019 Patricia Fahey died peacefully with her family by her side.
 
She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years Tom; her children Thomas, Mary Katherine, Kathleen, and Elizabeth; and her grandchildren.
 
On February 14, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. a memorial gathering will be held at Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home,1500 W. Braddock Road, Alexandria VA 22302. On Friday, February 15 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. a second memorial gathering will be held at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 8710 Mount Vernon Hwy, Alexandria, VA, followed immediately by a Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. Inurnment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Please view and sign the family guestbook at:
Funeral Home
Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home
1500 West Braddock Road
Alexandria, VA 22302
(703) 998-9200
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.