

PATRICIA MARIE FAHEY



On February 10, 2019 Patricia Fahey died peacefully with her family by her side.

She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years Tom; her children Thomas, Mary Katherine, Kathleen, and Elizabeth; and her grandchildren.

On February 14, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. a memorial gathering will be held at Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home,1500 W. Braddock Road, Alexandria VA 22302. On Friday, February 15 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. a second memorial gathering will be held at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 8710 Mount Vernon Hwy, Alexandria, VA, followed immediately by a Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. Inurnment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Please view and sign the family guestbook at: