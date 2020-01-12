

PATRICIA A. FERRO



Patricia A. Ferro passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Pat was born October 30, 1938 in Washington, DC. She was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Stephen A. Ferro, as well as her parents Joseph and Lorraine Bader.

She was a long-time parishioner at The Church of the Epiphany and served as a Eucharistic Minister.

The family will receive friends on Monday, January 13 from 1 to 3 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Cardwell-Baggett & Summers Funeral Home, 301 Big Tree Road in South Daytona, FL. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 14 at 11 a.m. at The Church of the Epiphany, 201 Lafayette Street Port Orange, FL.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Pat's name to St. Jude Children Research Hospital - a cause near and dear to her for many decades.