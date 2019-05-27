

Patricia Floyd Nagel

(Age 92)



Lived a life of adventure and discovery before she passed away on April 24, 2019. She is predeceased by her husband, Air Force Colonel Mark L. Nagel, with whom she traveled and lived all over the world. Originally from Gloucester City, NJ, she became a flight attendant with American Airlines immediately following college (Drexel University), and enjoyed travel throughout North America and Mexico. With Mark, she lived in Thailand (then Siam) and explored ruins throughout Southeast Asia. In the 1960's, together they learned to scuba dive in the waters off Okinawa. When she and Mark lived in South Dakota she studied geology, and they scoured the Black Hills for fossils. In Texas, she hosted a local, live cooking show on television, one of the first.

One of Pat's greatest joys in life, however, was serving as a docent at the National Air and Space Museum from its opening in 1976 until January 2012. Her area of expertise was moon travel and space exploration, and she gave entertaining and educational tours to thousands of visitors and dignitaries over her decades of service there.

Patsy is also predeceased by her two brothers (Frederick W. Floyd and Michael O'S. Floyd), as well as by her sister (Marjorie F. Callahan). Her curiosity and joy for life has inspired three subsequent generations of nieces and nephews, all of whom will miss her greatly.

A funeral Mass will be held at Cathedral of St. Thomas More, 3901 Cathedral Lane, Arlington, VA 22203 on May 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. Burial in Arlington National Cemetery will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Catholic Charities or to a would be appreciated.