

Patricia S. Fongheiser (Age 80)



Of Ashburn, Virginia, died from a stroke on April 18, 2020. She is predeceased by her parents, Melvin and Dorothy Schoettlin (Stinchfield) and a sister, Sandy Schneider (David) of Indiana. Her survivors include her beloved husband of 41 years, Paul, and a daughter from a previous marriage, Lynn Waltz Fongheiser Iannizzi (Andrew) of Leesburg, Virginia; sisters Maretta Nicholson (Carl) of Indiana, and Julie Nicholson (Tom) of Alabama; grandchildren Anthony and Olivia Iannizzi of Leesburg, Virginia; and many loving nieces and nephews. A sister, Sandy Schneider (David) of Indiana, predeceased her. Patricia was a graduate of F. J. Reitz High School, Evansville, Indiana. Her occupation was as a dental assistant. She was very much loved and cherished by all. Private family Funeral Mass will be celebrated April 24, 2020 by Rev. William Saunders at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, Potomac Falls; interment at Leesburg Union Cemetery immediately following. Donations may be made in her name to St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, 15 N. Maple St., Akron, Ohio 44303 (on memo line, please state Fongheiser Family Scholarship Fund).