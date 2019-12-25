The Washington Post

PATRICIA "Pat" FREDERICKS

  • "My deepest sympathy to the family of Patricia Fredericks...."
    - N. S.
Service Information
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home - Landover
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
5:30 PM
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home - Landover
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD 20785
Notice
PATRICIA FREDERICKS "Pat"
(Age 59)

On Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Born in Washington, DC. Preceded in death by husband, Phillip Fredericks, Sr. Survived by four children, Montez (Danette), Reginald (Amanda), Phillip Jr. and Tamia; mother, Bernice Ingram; father, George Randolph (Martha); three sisters, Charlene, Debra and Carol; two brothers, Reginald and Ronald; and a host of other relatives and friends. Celebrating her life and legacy on Friday, December 27 at 5:30 p.m. at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Rd., Hyattsville, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 25, 2019
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD   (301) 322-2300