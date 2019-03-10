Patricia Summers Gaegler
(Age 87)
On Thursday, March 7, 2019, of Hyattsville, MD. Patricia was born and raised in Upper Marlboro, MD. Beloved wife of the late Francis X. Gaegler, Jr. Daughter of the late Paul Francis and Theresa Evalina (Sasscer) Summers, Sr. Mother of Francis X. (Cece) Gaegler, III; Gilbert R. and Bruce A. (Noi) Templeman; Debra R. Swayze; Ann M. Gaegler; Theresa G. (John) Magnino; Patricia L. (Martin West) Gaegler; and Christopher P. (Jennifer) Gaegler. Sister of Anne T. Scrivener (Frank); late Paul F. Summers (Mary); M. Evalina Mitchell (John); the late E. Hill Summers (Frances); the late John K. Summers (Mary); the late M. Thomas R. Summers (Joyce); and the late Robert J. Summers. Also survived by 21 grandchildren. Relatives and friends may call on Monday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 9705 Summit Ave., Kensington, MD. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 9705 Summit Ave., Kensington, MD. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Mark's Food Pantry, in care of St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church, 7501 Adelphi Rd., Hyattsville, MD 20783.